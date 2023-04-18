Vehicle fire in Lawrence sends 2 to hospital, driver believed to be impaired

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a car caught fire in Lawrence following a rear-end collision officials believe impairment played a part in.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 17, emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of Kasold Dr. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

LPD noted that a car had caught fire after it rear-ended another and a good Samaritan was able to get the female driver out of the burning vehicle before first responders arrived.

When officials arrived, they said they immediately extinguished the blaze. The driver and passenger in that car were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD indicated the driver of the vehicle that was hit had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

Officials do believe that impairment may have played a part in the crash.

