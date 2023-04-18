Tuesday forecast: Warm and breezy, storm chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather sticks around for 2 more days before a cooling trend to end the work week. This will include cold enough temperatures for a frost/freeze this weekend. Monitoring a storm chance tonight however there will be a better chance tomorrow night both with respect to severe weather potential and rain in general.

Taking Action:

The storm chance tonight will mainly remain north of I-70 with highest chance along HWY 36 with most spots dry. Better chance of storms are expected late Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours with severe weather. Stay weather aware and be ready for anything.

This weekend’s lows will be down in the 30s for 2 chances for a frost and/or freeze.



While there was a bit of a breeze at times yesterday, the sustained winds remained relatively light. Unfortunately that won’t be the case the rest of the week with higher sustained winds and gusts 20-35 mph through the weekend which will increase the fire danger risk at times this week.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 45 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms north of I-70 but especially closer to the Nebraska border. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around mph. Storms could develop as early as 5pm with better chance of storms developing closer to 7pm.

Clouds Wednesday could impact how widespread the severe weather threat will be by the evening. Don’t worry, rain is still looking likely even if the severe weather threat doesn’t pan out.

Other than a few leftover showers/storms Thursday with most of the day dry, highs will be more seasonal before a reinforcing cold front pushes through Friday. This will lead to highs more in the 50s to low 60s Friday through the weekend.

There is some uncertainty on how much cloud cover there will be especially this weekend which could impact how cool it gets at night or how cool it will stay during the day for highs.

Hail/wind risk with storms tonight especially before midnight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail is the primary threat but wind and a brief tornado also possible as well as flooding. Highest risk for severe weather is between 6pm-11pm. (SPC/WIBW)

