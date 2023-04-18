Topeka’s Mobile Access Partnership launches hygiene supply drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can help people in need feel the simple benefit of a good shower.

The Mobile Access Partnership is holding a community hygiene drive. Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health and Jenny Falk with Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail the effort.

MAP is going on its third year of services. The partnership between TRM, Valeo, Stormont Vail and the Topeka Police Department brings services to meet daily needs for people who are homeless, including mobile bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities, plus a mobile health clinic and a food pantry.

MAP generally makes two stops a week. Falk says they’ll typically see anywhere from 60 to 100 people each time. But Copp Hasty points out, the project was launched with no idea what the demand would be - and no budget for supplies.

While businesses and organizations have lent generous support, MAP is now reaching out to the community. They’re asking for donations of travel-size items including shampoo, body soap/wash, lotion, deodorant, and shave gel/cream. You may drop them off at the Valeo lobbies at 330 SW Oakley or 5401 SW 7th St. through April 30th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.