Topeka’s Dialogue Coffee House celebrating 4th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A locally owned coffee shop that survived the COVID-19 pandemic is celebrating its 4th birthday this week.

Dialogue Coffee House, at 4009 S.W. 29th, serves up a variety of coffees, iced drinks, homemade bakery items and sandwiches.

Dialogue also employs people with disabilities, offering them a chance to work in a home-owned business. Several employees have been with the coffee house since it opened in 2019.

To celebrate its 4th birthday, Dialogue Coffee House is offering buy one-get one free cookies on Tuesday, April 18, only. There is a limit of six cookies on this deal.

For more information, visit Dialogue Coffee House’s Facebook page.

