Topeka’s Dialogue Coffee House celebrating 4th birthday

A locally owned coffee shop that survived the COVID-19 pandemic is celebrating its 4th birthday this week.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A locally owned coffee shop that survived the COVID-19 pandemic is celebrating its 4th birthday this week.

Dialogue Coffee House, at 4009 S.W. 29th, serves up a variety of coffees, iced drinks, homemade bakery items and sandwiches.

Dialogue also employs people with disabilities, offering them a chance to work in a home-owned business. Several employees have been with the coffee house since it opened in 2019.

To celebrate its 4th birthday, Dialogue Coffee House is offering buy one-get one free cookies on Tuesday, April 18, only. There is a limit of six cookies on this deal.

For more information, visit Dialogue Coffee House’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
K-9 Indy locates mushrooms taken from a barred part of a Kansas nature preserve.
Game Wardens warn against mushroom hunting in barred Kansas preserve

Latest News

Dialogue Coffee 4th anniversary
Topeka’s Dialogue Coffee House celebrating 4th birthday
FILE
Overnight theft leads to search for stolen Volvo in Manhattan
Game Wardens issue appearance notices to 2 suspects for crimes that include hunting deer and...
Game Wardens issue appearance notices to 2 for slew of hunting crimes
FILE
RCPD searches for those behind daycare tricycle theft