Topeka private school may close as staffing shortage, enrollment issues persist

Topeka Lutheran
Topeka Lutheran(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A private school in Topeka may permanently close its doors when students leave for the summer.

A letter to the parents of students at Topeka Lutheran School at 701 Roosevelt St. says that due to a staffing shortage and unsustainable enrollment numbers, a meeting will be held on April 27 to discuss the school’s closure.

During the meeting, officials will discuss the closure of both Topeka Lutheran and Junior Wildcats, a daycare in the area.

According to the principal, about 60 K-8 and preschool students currently attend classes.

If officials do vote to close the school, a second vote would be held on May 15 and if passed, would take effect on June 30.

Officials said the school had been open for nearly 150 years and had been in its current building since 1954.

