Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen

J Dustin Cain
J Dustin Cain(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars he allegedly exposed himself to a teen and was brought down in a local Walmart.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 p.m. on Monday, April 17, officials were called to the Walmart at 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found J Dustin D. Cain, 44, of Topeka, had been throwing things at people in the store. Officials also learned at some point he had exposed himself to a teen.

TPD said officials attempted to arrest him, however, Cain resisted. They did use force, however, a taser was never deployed. They were able to apprehend him and he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections on:

  • Criminal damage to property
  • Battery
  • Assault
  • Lewd and lascivious - exposing sex organs to another 16 or older

Cain remains behind bars on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
K-9 Indy locates mushrooms taken from a barred part of a Kansas nature preserve.
Game Wardens warn against mushroom hunting in barred Kansas preserve

Latest News

Topeka Lutheran
Topeka private school may close as staffing shortage, enrollment issues persist
Washburn University debate team has been recognized as the second-place collegiate debate team...
Washburn University Debate Team wins second place in the nation
Makayla Penry
Woman arrested after found to be impaired following Topeka hit-and-run
Officials in Topeka investigate a home in the Oakland neighborhood on April 18, 2023.
Heavy police presence as officials conduct investigation in Oakland neighborhood
The Topeka Police Department investigates a home in the Oakland neighborhood on April 18, 2023.
Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood