Topeka man brought down in Walmart after allegedly exposing himself to teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars he allegedly exposed himself to a teen and was brought down in a local Walmart.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 p.m. on Monday, April 17, officials were called to the Walmart at 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found J Dustin D. Cain, 44, of Topeka, had been throwing things at people in the store. Officials also learned at some point he had exposed himself to a teen.

TPD said officials attempted to arrest him, however, Cain resisted. They did use force, however, a taser was never deployed. They were able to apprehend him and he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections on:

Criminal damage to property

Battery

Assault

Lewd and lascivious - exposing sex organs to another 16 or older

Cain remains behind bars on a $1,500 bond.

