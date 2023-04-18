Topeka man arrested for narcotics in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka man is behind bars after a traffic stop leads to suspicion of narcotics in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office said an Osage County K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 11:47 a.m. on April 17 in the area of 125th St. and S. Topeka Ave. During the traffic stop, illegal narcotics were located.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Michael E. Crummey, 49, of Topeka, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

