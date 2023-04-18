Topeka man arrested for narcotics in Osage County

A Topeka man is behind bars after a traffic stop leads to suspicion of narcotics in Osage County.
A Topeka man is behind bars after a traffic stop leads to suspicion of narcotics in Osage County.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka man is behind bars after a traffic stop leads to suspicion of narcotics in Osage County.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office said an Osage County K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 11:47 a.m. on April 17 in the area of 125th St. and S. Topeka Ave. During the traffic stop, illegal narcotics were located.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Michael E. Crummey, 49, of Topeka, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Latest News

Jenny Falk and Aimee Copp Hasty discuss the Mobile Access Partnership's hygiene supply drive.
Topeka’s Mobile Access Partnership launches hygiene supply drive
Jenny Falk and Aimee Copp Hasty discuss the Mobile Access Partnership's hygiene supply drive.
Topeka's Mobile Access Partnership launches hygiene supply drive
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in Mayetta today...
Jackson County authorities are investigating a burglary in Mayetta
Daniel Goombi and Michelle McCormick discuss Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Sexual assault response support must be sensitive to differing impacts on communities