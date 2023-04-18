Three KU students receive awards for graduate research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three University of Kansas students received awards for their graduate research.

University of Kansas announced that Kalin Baca, Samantha Ghali, and Griffin Welfer received awards during the 20th annual Capitol Graduate Research Summit on March 22 in Topeka. The students were recognized for their outstanding research and presentations at an event that brings together top graduate student researchers in the state of Kansas.

University of Kansas said each graduate student will receive a $500 award. The Office of Graduate Studies also promoted their research on social media platforms Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook during Graduate-Professional Student Appreciation Week.

Chemical engineering doctoral student Kalin Baca received a research award for her work on the project, “Recycling Refrigerants to Reduce Global Warming.” Baca is also part of a research team that won an award from the Department of Energy for work on the same topic.

“My research is focused on separating refrigerant mixtures into their component parts, using ionic liquids, so they can be effectively recycled,” Baca said. “This separation technology is currently being tested at the pilot scale.”

University of Kansas said the work may transform the way refrigerants are reclaimed and recycled in the refrigerant industry.

“Kalin’s research is of critical importance in our understanding of how to control and reduce global warming,” said Mike Werle, dean of postdoctoral affairs and graduate studies at KU Medical Center. Werle served as the KUMC and KU Lawrence campus representative at the summit.

Child language doctoral student Samantha Ghali received a research award for her work on the project, “Building Early Literacy Skills at Home: Insights from Bilingual Families.”

“The goal of Samantha’s research is to identify strong mechanisms to enhance the abilities of families to provide bilingual skills,” Werle said. “In addition, various strategies to aid in the teaching of bilingual skills to families will be provided.”

“The language learned at school, Modern Standard Arabic, is not a natively acquired language – it is largely taught in school and typically reserved for formal interactions,” Ghali said. “For many children, that formal dialect is vastly different from the language they speak at home. My research focuses on the development of spoken language, reading and writing in multilingual families.”

Biochemistry and molecular biology doctoral student Griffin Welfer received a research award for his work on the project, “Telomeric Ribonucleotides Cause Rapid Telomere Instability.”

“Griffin’s research is focused on understanding the basic mechanism that controls telomeres,” Werle said. “Griffin, his colleagues and his mentor are investigating the novel hypothesis that the intrinsic structure of the ribonucleotides (RNA) can dramatically alter the stability of telomeres.”

His research findings could have major implications in the medical field.

“My work has identified a novel DNA damaging mechanism that may play an important role in the development of cancer,” Welfer said. “These findings may guide future pharmacological interventions to both prevent and treat cancers.”

