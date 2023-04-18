Sexual assault response support must be sensitive to differing impacts on communities

Sexual assault affects some communities disproportionately, including the Native American population.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every Tuesday during April’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Eye on NE Kansas is taking time to focus on different aspects of the issue.

This week, Michelle McCormick, executive director of the Kansas Coalition against Sexual and Domestic Violence, and Daniel Goombi, executive director of the Midwest Native Coalition for Justice and Peace, discussed the theme “prevention demands equity.”

McCormick said some communities are disproportionately affected by sexual violence. Understanding that, she said, can help shape how advocacy and service agencies can respond. For example, it’s believed nearly 85 percent of American Indian and Alaska Native women experience sexual or interpartner violence or stalking in their lifetimes.

Goombi said his organization works to empower current tribal advocacy resources, and make people aware of the support that’s available.

Anyone needing help may contact the 24/7 KS Crisis Hotline, 1-888-END-ABUSE (1-888-363-2287). You also can find resources through the KS Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence at kcsdv.org, or contact the Midwest Native Coalition for Justice and Peace at 785-362-2255.

