Sen. Roger Marshall released report COVID-19 investigation

WASHINGTON D.C. (WIBW) - The origins of COVID-19 are still undetermined, but narrowed down, according to a new report from Sen. Roger Marshall.

Sen. Marshall Monday released the full 300-page report on the investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sen. Marshall led the push for the investigation as Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Primary Health and Retirement Security on the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

“This report is a crucial development in getting to the bottom of COVID-19′s true origins and exposing the deception of those that sought to conceal how this pandemic started,” Sen. Marshall said.

The report assesses that two primary theories about the virus’s beginnings are possible: that the virus naturally occurred in Wuhan, China’s wet markets, and that the virus was an unintentional by-product of an accidental lab leak in Wuhan. Though, the report states unreliable or missing information from China makes the former more difficult to confirm. It does state overwhelming circumstantial evidence supports the lab leak theory.

Either way, Sen. Marshall calls for more transparency and to stop dangerous research until it can be properly safeguarded.

“While today’s new report reaffirms much of my previously stated findings on COVID-19′s origins, we still need more transparency from the U.S. government-specifically the NIH- and China. We must also stop Gain of Function research until we can establish additional guardrails to make sure risky lethal research never leaks again,” Sen. Marshall said.

You can read the full report here.

