SE Topeka street set to close as crews complete surfacing, patching work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A SE Topeka road is set to close as crews prepare to complete surfacing and patching work.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, April 20, Vance Brothers will completely close SE 40th St. from SE Fremont to SE Quincy St.

Crews said the closure is needed to complete micro-surfacing and street patching work.

Officials said the work is expected to last about a week.

