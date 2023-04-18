SE Topeka street set to close as crews complete surfacing, patching work

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A SE Topeka road is set to close as crews prepare to complete surfacing and patching work.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Thursday, April 20, Vance Brothers will completely close SE 40th St. from SE Fremont to SE Quincy St.

Crews said the closure is needed to complete micro-surfacing and street patching work.

Officials said the work is expected to last about a week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
K-9 Indy locates mushrooms taken from a barred part of a Kansas nature preserve.
Game Wardens warn against mushroom hunting in barred Kansas preserve

Latest News

Crews set to close two roads to complete Sunset Rd. project.
West Topeka roads set to close as crews continue Sunset Rd. project
FILE
Central Topeka alleyway set to close for sewer repairs
FILE
Bill signed into law increasing transparency during cybersecurity incidents
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against...
Report: Chiefs fill backup QB need, sign former Mizzou star Blaine Gabbert