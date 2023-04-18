SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person critically injured
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting Monday night.
TPD says officers responded to a gunfire report just after 6:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave. They found an adult man who’d been shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information may email telltpd@topeka.org. They also may call TPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or leave tips anonymously with Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.
