Salute our Heroes...Topeka man feeding the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In this week’s ‘Salute Our Heroes’ report we meet a man with a passion for feeding others, both food and food for the soul.

“I was born and raised in Topeka Kansas” says Trejor Hopkins, owner/chef, Flavor Wagon.

In 2020 Trejor Hopkins opened his own business, The Flavor Wagon. Its newfound success is underscored by Trejor’s drive to be his best and serve others. Trejor wound up in some criminal trouble several years ago and spent time in federal prison. But he turned his life around. And those who know and meet Trejor now call him an inspiration.

“It’s just something to show you can come back from your mistakes and be successful. This is really exciting especially to see someone flourish out in the community and give back to the community” says Melissa Goodman, vice president, Mirrors Inc.

“I found my purpose after doing my time. And that’s to feed the community. And help the community with my gifts” says Hopkins.

And help he does. Trejor serves on the board for SENT Topeka, a non-profit that aims to improve life for under-resourced communities in the city. In June he’ll sponsor the second annual ‘Breaking Bread Golf Tournament’. It raises money to feed the homeless. Last year part of the proceeds paid for a special banquet at the YWCA women’s shelter.

“That’s the biggest thing. Having faith in the Lord and having faith in yourself. Believing in yourself. And just having the faith to go out on a limb and try something different” says Hopkins.

This week Trejor is helping head up the ‘Breaking Bread Peanut Butter and Jelly’ food drive. It aims to help feed Topeka children this summer. What’s more, Trejor is serving up inspiration to others who are turning their lives around just like he did.

“Stay focused and if you have a plan and stick to it. Maybe if you don’t have a plan, it’s time to sit down and get one together. Have something you’re passionate about. You know, give me a call. We’re all friends and family here in the community. We’re all here to help each other out” says Hopkins.

This past March Trejor Hopkins was also honored with a “generous heart award” by the YWCA’s Center for Safety and Empowerment for his contributions to survivor advocacy in our community.

Breaking Bread Peanut Butter & Jelly Food Drive:

Drop-off donations at…

-Goosehead Insurance, Hodam Agency 112 SW 6th Ave

-Dillons 10th & Gage (Fleming Place) location ONLY

-Soul Fire Food 2511 SE California Ave

-Flavor Wagon Food Truck, locate it through Facebook @FLAVORWAGON785

