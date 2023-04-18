Rollover crash in South Central Kansas claims life of one woman

SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash in South Central Kansas has claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 12.2 on southbound Highway 81 - about a mile west of South Haven - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Nissan Murano driven by Diana J. Cassady, 74, of Caldwell, had been headed south on the highway. For an unknown reason, they said the SUV veered off the road into the north ditch.

KHP noted that Cassady’s vehicle came back onto the highway, overcorrected and then flipped into the ditch. The SUV crashed and landed on its top.

Officials said Cassady was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

