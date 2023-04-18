Riley County disaster declaration signed for fire near Indian Hill Road

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) have declared a local disaster emergency and activated plans to help fight the wildfire burning in the north portion of the county.

Commission Chairwoman Katheryn Focke signed the declaration on April 18 and was issued because the fires near Indian Hill Road and Mariadahl Road threatened to cause widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in disaster proportion.

Officials said it would remain in effect for seven days unless earlier terminated or renewed.

Riley County Fire District #1 is sending all available volunteers and fire apparatus to assist with the fire. Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey has requested state aid, including air support. Marshall County Fire Department is also on scene providing mutual assistance.

This fire is also burning a large area in Pottawatomie County. The fire started yesterday, rekindled today, and crossed the Blue River channel, igniting the US Army Corps of Engineers’ land.

The number of acres burned is currently unknown.

Residents in the area are encouraged to stay aware, as this is a large fire, and conditions could change quickly.

