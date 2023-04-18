Residents warned as wildfire jumps Blue River channel, enters Riley Co.

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents have been warned after a wildfire jumped the Blue River channel from Pottawatomie Co. into Riley Co.

Riley Co. Fire District 1 announced at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, that crews have responded to a large fire in the north part of the county near Indian Hill and Halls Ravine Rd.

Officials said the fire began in Pottawatomie Co. on Monday and rekindled on Tuesday when it crossed the Blue River channel. The inferno ignited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ land.

RCFD indicated that no structures are currently threatened by the fire, however, it does encourage residents in the area to stay aware.

