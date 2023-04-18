Report: Chiefs to sign Blaine Gabbert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) reacts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - After the retirement of Chad Henne, the Chiefs have found their new backup quarterback.

According to Pat McAfee, he announced the signing on his show Tuesday afternoon.

Gabbert spent the last three seasons in Tampa Bay backing up Tom Brady. In his three years, he appeared in 11 games, completing 22 of 35 passes for 239 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Gabbert began his career in Jacksonville after he was drafted as the 10th overall pick in 2011 NFL Draft. He then played for San Francisco, Arizona and Tennessee.

In his 11 year career, Gabbert has appeared in 67 games, passing for 9,302 yards, 51 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

