Report: Chiefs fill backup QB need, sign former Mizzou star Blaine Gabbert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The spot to back up Patrick Mahomes has been filled by another Super Bowl champion.
According to McAfee, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran NFL quarterback and one-time Mizzou star Blaine Gabbert.
Gabbert would step into the void left by Chad Henne, who retired immediately after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.
The native of Ballwin, Missouri, played at Mizzou from 2008-2010 and was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Gabbert has played in the NFL for 12 years, spending time with Jacksonville, San Francisco, Arizona, Tennessee and, most recently, Tampa Bay.
He won a championship as Tom Brady’s backup when the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Other quarterbacks on the roster besides Mahomes include Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun.
ALSO READ: NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, brothers among rescuers to help family in helicopter crash
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.