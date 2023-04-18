RCPD searches for those behind daycare tricycle theft

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for those responsible for the theft of six tricycles from a local daycare.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, April 17, officials were called to Kindercare at 1205 Hylton Heights Rd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees reported six tricycles from a fenced-in area had been stolen over the weekend. Shortly after, three of the tricycles were found nearby.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the childcare around $1,450.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
K-9 Indy locates mushrooms taken from a barred part of a Kansas nature preserve.
Game Wardens warn against mushroom hunting in barred Kansas preserve

Latest News

Dialogue Coffee 4th anniversary
Topeka’s Dialogue Coffee House celebrating 4th birthday
FILE
Overnight theft leads to search for stolen Volvo in Manhattan
Game Wardens issue appearance notices to 2 suspects for crimes that include hunting deer and...
Game Wardens issue appearance notices to 2 for slew of hunting crimes
Bethany Shute, second from right, and other employees of Dialogue Coffee House, at 4009 S.W....
Topeka’s Dialogue Coffee House celebrating 4th birthday