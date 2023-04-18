RCPD searches for those behind daycare tricycle theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for those responsible for the theft of six tricycles from a local daycare.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, April 17, officials were called to Kindercare at 1205 Hylton Heights Rd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees reported six tricycles from a fenced-in area had been stolen over the weekend. Shortly after, three of the tricycles were found nearby.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the childcare around $1,450.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

