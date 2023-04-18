RCPD proposes new budget for 2024, Law Board requests third option

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After the Riley Co. Police Department made two separate budget proposals for 2023, the Law Board has requested a third option.

On Monday, April 17, the Riley County Police Department says it made two initial budget proposals to the Law Board for 2024. Currently, the 2023 budget is set at $25,051,492 minus a carryover of $51,412 for a realized cost of $25,000,080.

RCPD indicated the proposed budgets are as follows:

Proposed Budget 1: Base Adjustments - $58,746 8% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to employee salaries - $1,452,656 General Counsel position - $95,288 Salary Survey - $898,460 Total increase over 2023 budget - $2,505,150 2024 Proposed Budget 1 - $27,556,641 (10.00% increase) Carryover from 2023 budget – ($256,633) 2024 Proposed Budget 1 Realized Cost - $27,300,008 (8.98% increase)

Proposed Budget 2: Base Adjustments - $58,746 8% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to employee salaries - $1,452,656 Salary Survey - $898,460 Total increase over 2023 budget - $2,409,862 2024 Proposed Budget 2 - $27,461,353 (9.62% increase) Carryover from 2023 budget – ($256,633) 2024 Proposed Budget 2 Realized Cost - $27,204,720 (8.60% increase)



“The goal of the 2024 RCPD budget is focusing on the personnel needs we continue to face during this volatile job market environment,” Director Brian Peete said. “Our commitment to providing professional law enforcement services depends heavily on attracting and retaining the talented staff who serve the everyday needs of our community.”

Officials said Yearly Base Adjustments include turnover, - retirements and positions that have left - changes in benefits, - KPF and KPERS mandatory retirement programs - merit-based steps and longevity pay.

RCPD said it has used the Consumer Price Index Midwest Region end-of-year number for the last 15 years to decide COLA. The 2022 annual was recorded at 8%. It also said a General Counsel position would prove crucial to managing the high-risk nature of the department’s responsibilities. It would also provide specialized legal knowledge beneficial for all staff, the Department, and the community.

The Department also noted it implemented about 51% of the Salary Survey held by the Arnold Group in 2023. It said the comprehensive salary survey found RCPD had lost its position in the local job market. The proposed implementation would cover half the remaining salary survey - or about 25% of the total - which would leave about 24% for future years.

“It is essential we are competitive in the job market,” Peete said. “Continued implementation of the salary survey represents an investment into the future of public safety for Riley County. We are a lean agency and our employees are deserving of fair compensation. Their performance at the highest level ensures our community is an outstanding place to live, work, and play.”

Officials said $256,633 would carry over from the 2022 budget as reflected in the Realized Budget numbers which represent the actual costs to taxpayers in the county.

During the internal budget discussions, RCPD said $1.3 million for staffing of community-focused enhancements and training programs was removed from consideration. Through the use of a strategic plan, these times will be addressed during future budgets.

As a service-based organization, RCPD said it understands employees truly are its greatest asset and recognized the need to address COLA and become competitive in the job market again.

Officials noted that the majority - 86% - of its budget is spent on personnel. Currently, there are about 1.5 officers per 1,000 residents - a significantly lower number than the state - 2.6 - and national - 2.4 - ratios. Despite the low ratio, the county has enjoyed lower crime rates than the state average for the past two decades.

RCPD said past research supported by recent inquiries has found its percentage of the City and County’s overall budget is comparable to or lower than similarly-sized agencies in the region.

Law Board officials have requested RCPD come back to the board with a third alternate proposal at its May meeting.

