Potwin Presbyterian Church remains open thanks to unexpected deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic Topeka church building is being preserved and repurposed.

The Potwin Presbyterian church built in 1924 stand’s as a piece of history but a struggling economy and deteriorating building pushed owners toward a tough choice.

“We looked at each other and said we have two choices we can either close as a church, which we didn’t want to do or we could sell this building and move somewhere else,” says the Pastor of Potwin Presbyterian Church, Sue Ann Seel.

That’s when historic preservationist Mark Burenheide stepped in.

“We sent letters out to this neighborhood to let them know what was going on, well Mark got one of those letters and he came over bought the building and said I want to put apartments in the 1958 education edition that’s over there and then lease the church building back to you,” says Seel.

As a resident of the neighborhood, Burenheide says buying the building just made sense.

“So we’ve always worked with older historic buildings and the unique things about those building the high ceilings and the big windows...so there was just a lot of character there that told me hey these could be neat living spaces,” says new owner, Mark Burenheide.

The congregation will continue to hold services, while the education wing finds new life as six apartment lofts.

Burenheide is also restoring the entire building, to historic accuracy.

“Starting right now is putting in a new heating and cooling system in the church and obviously that improves the inside the church not only for the comfort of humans but also helps things like the stained glass windows and plasterwork,” says Burenheide.

“For me for us for the people, members of the congregation of Potwin church it’s a godsend. We get to stay in our beloved building and continue to do our church services,” says Seel.

