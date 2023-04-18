Police: Woman impersonating Walmart employee leaves store with stolen items

A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.
A woman posing as a Walmart employee walked out with stolen merchandise, according to police.(Medina Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A woman is wanted for impersonating a Walmart employee before pushing a cart full of stolen merchandise out of an Ohio store.

The Medina Township Police Department said the woman got her hands on a Walmart employee uniform vest and wore it inside the store on March 27.

WOIO reports the woman pushed the items out of the store around 7:45 p.m. before being seen getting into a black SUV.

Photos were taken from video surveillance of the woman and shared by Medina Township officials.

Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.
Police say the man in this image drove a black SUV with the female suspect inside.(Medina Township Police)

Authorities also said images were captured of the man who is believed to have been driving the SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or SUV is asked to call Medina Township Police at 330-723-1408.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
K-9 Indy locates mushrooms taken from a barred part of a Kansas nature preserve.
Game Wardens warn against mushroom hunting in barred Kansas preserve

Latest News

Crews set to close two roads to complete Sunset Rd. project.
West Topeka roads set to close as crews continue Sunset Rd. project
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a 19-year-old driver has died after her vehicle hit...
19-year-old killed after being pinned against a tree by own vehicle
FILE
SE Topeka street set to close as crews complete surfacing, patching work
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Jury seated to hear case about Fox’s false election claims