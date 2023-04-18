Authorities are investigating two shootings just blocks apart in central Topeka

Topeka Police are investigating two shootings just a few blocks apart in central Topeka.
Topeka Police are investigating two shootings just a few blocks apart in central Topeka.(Jovarie Downing)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating two shootings in central Topeka.

13 NEWS saw police at two locations along SW 17th St. — the first in the 900 BLK of 17th.

At approximately 3:17 p.m., TPD responded to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The second shooting is in the 1600 BLK of Buchanan.

This is an ongoing story. We will provide further information when we can.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Latest News

13 News at Six
If you are looking for tender, fresh steaks and burgers at a reasonable price for dinner,...
Fork in the Road: Restaurant east of Scranton features food & service that keeps regulars coming back
Jenny Falk and Aimee Copp Hasty discuss the Mobile Access Partnership's hygiene supply drive.
Topeka’s Mobile Access Partnership launches hygiene supply drive
Jenny Falk and Aimee Copp Hasty discuss the Mobile Access Partnership's hygiene supply drive.
Topeka's Mobile Access Partnership launches hygiene supply drive
A Topeka man is behind bars after a traffic stop leads to suspicion of narcotics in Osage County.
Topeka man arrested for narcotics in Osage County