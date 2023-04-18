Authorities are investigating two shootings just blocks apart in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating two shootings in central Topeka.

13 NEWS saw police at two locations along SW 17th St. — the first in the 900 BLK of 17th.

At approximately 3:17 p.m., TPD responded to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The second shooting is in the 1600 BLK of Buchanan.

This is an ongoing story. We will provide further information when we can.

