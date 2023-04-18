Overnight theft leads to search for stolen Volvo in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following an overnight theft, officials are in search of a stolen Volvo in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 17, officials were called to the 1800 block of Platt St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 22-year-old man reported his gray 2008 Volvo XC70 had been stolen sometime overnight. The crime cost the man about $25,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.