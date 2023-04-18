Osage County Sheriffs Office breaks ground on new facility

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new law enforcement center Monday afternoon.
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new law enforcement center Monday afternoon after 14 months of planning and preparation.

Residents of Osage County gathered on the lawn of the current Osage County Sheriff’s Office, where the new facility is set to be built.

More spacious than its predecessor, the new building will house both the jail and sheriff’s office in addition to other emergency services. Officers and other staff will see upgraded technology and enhanced safety measures.

“The technology is going to be better. It’ll be easier to do our jobs with less people,” Said Sheriff Wells. “Plus the safety alone of the employees and the inmates will be better.”

In November of 2021 Osage County residents voted to fund the project through a half-cent increase in sales tax for the next four years. Sheriff Wells contends that the jail, now revenue-based, will help pay for itself by housing inmates for the U.S. Marshall Service.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Warmer tomorrow with several rain chances ahead
Warmer Tuesday And Several Rain Chances Ahead
Sean Talkington
Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes after investigation spans 1K miles
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays

Latest News

TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person critically injured
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new law enforcement...
Osage County Sheriffs Office breaks ground on new facility
After more than a decade, the Grace Cathedral Cross once again graces the Topeka skyline as...
Grace Cathedral Cross once again graces Topeka skyline after more than a decade
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip