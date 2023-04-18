Osage Co. officials break ground on new facilities

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Osage Co. have broken ground on the new Law Enforcement Center.

After more than a year of planning and preparation, officials in Osage County broke ground on the new Law Enforcement Center. The building will feature updated technology and enhanced safety measures.

Officials indicated the facility will pay for itself as it houses inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service as well as local violators.

“The technology is going to be better,” said Sheriff Chris Wells. “It’ll be easier to do our jobs with less people so it’ll be easier. Plus the safety, alone, of the employees and the inmates, will be better.”

Officials expect the facility to be finished within about 18 months.

