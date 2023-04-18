Neosho County Community College to host National Signing Day

CHANUTE, Kan. (WIBW) - Neosho County Community College will host the first National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

Neosho County Community College announced National Signing Day will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on April 20 in the student lounge at the Mitchell Career and Technology Center located at 4101 S. Ross Lane in Chanute, Kan. The event will be live-streamed on the Neosho County Community College YouTube channel and shared on their Facebook page, which will be tied together to the dozens of other institutions hosting signing day ceremonies by live, nationwide simulcasts at www.nc3.net/signingday.

Neosho County Community College said new and prospective Career and Technical Education (CTE) students who plan to enroll at Neosho County Community College for the 2023-2024 school year are invited to take part in this upcoming singing ceremony, which is similar to an athletic signing. Participating students will sign letters of intent that save their spot in the CTE program of their choice for the fall semester.

Additionally, Neosho County Community College will announce their 3M scholarship winner which will support his or her area of study in the fall semester at Neosho County Community College.

This national event sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes. It’s designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.

“By signing our incoming students to Letters of Intent, we’re telling them that we’ve reserved a place for them, and we want them. Technical education will prepare them for a strong career,” said Dr. Brian Inbody, NCCC President. “Industry leaders are excited about this opportunity because it validates the student’s aspirations and provides an opportunity for industry representatives to meet these future employees,” added Christina Stange, CT Guided Pathways Coordinator. “I can tell you, we’re just as thrilled to have these students joining our teams and becoming a Panther as any college coach is to get new athletes.”

NC3′s global industry partners, local area businesses, community leaders, and Neosho County Community College’s own corporate partners will be participating in this event to show support and provide information to students and their families. At the event, students and family members will be afforded opportunities to interact with potential future employers and learn more about high-demand jobs in dynamic industries.

Neosho County Community College offers technical programs in aerostructures, construction technology, electrical technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), industrial maintenance technology (IMT), plumbing, and welding.

