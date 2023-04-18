Man accused of human trafficking after teen found driving car with drugs

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego man is behind bars for aggravated human trafficking in Brown Co. after a teenager was found driving his car with alcohol and drugs inside, including fentanyl.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 36 near Horned Owl Rd. for a traffic violation.

When officials made contact with the driver, they said the driver seemed to be under 18 years old while a male passenger was identified as Camden Hubbard 42, of Wamego. It found the teen driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

As the deputy spoke with the girl, the Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Carla alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

Following a search, officials said they found an open container of whiskey, methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, fentanyl, paraphernalia, scales and more.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hubbard was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Jail on:

Aggravated human trafficking of a victim over the age of 14 but under 18

Aggravated child endangerment

Contributing to a child’s misconduct

Conspiracy sexual exploitation of a child

Use of a communication device to facilitate a felony

Transport an open container

Improper vehicle registration

Possession of opiates

Possession of stimulants

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hubbard remains behind bars with no bond listed.

