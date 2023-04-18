KS House Speaker updates progress on unsettled issues, touts tax work

Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-House Speaker, says implementing a flat income tax rate will be a benefit to all Kansans.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State lawmakers are on their first adjournment break. It’s been a session filled with contentious debate and some business still unfinished.

Before they head back, House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, visited Eye on NE Kansas with an update on some key issues.

Hawkins said he believes the legislature’s work on tax issues is the headline of the session so far. Before first adjournment, they sent Gov. Laura Kelly a bill implementing a flat income tax rate, slashing taxes on social security income, and accelerating elimination of the state sales tax on food.

Hawkins said he believes the flat income tax is the best way to provide relief for all Kansans, disputing assertions that it is a greater benefit for wealthier Kansans.

Hawkins also said he believes lawmakers are close to agreement on a school funding measure that also supports special education, and he answered criticism over the legislature’s bills on transgender issues. Watch the video to hear his comments.

The legislature reconvenes April 24. Hawkins said that will mainly be members who work on appropriations issues, with the full body returning April 26.

