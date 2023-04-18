Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice following due to violating law

By Sarah Motter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City doctor has surrendered his license to practice medicine following violations of the law which remain confidential.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts announced on Monday, April 17, that the medical license of Ryan J. Koch, a doctor in Kansas City, Mo., has surrendered his license to practice medicine in the state.

KBHA records indicated that Koch was licensed to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery in the Sunflower State after he received a postgraduate permit around June 1, 2021.

Records show that Koch voluntarily surrendered his license to practice - rather than litigate the matter - due to violations of the Kansas Healing Arts Act, however, the violations were kept confidential and had been redacted.

Koch’s licensee profile indicates he graduated from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. The University of Kansas Medical Center website lists Koch as a current postgraduate year 2 psychiatry resident.

