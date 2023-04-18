Kansans remember Holocaust during annual commemoration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s annual Holocaust observance ceremony was held Tuesday.

The Kansas Holocaust Commission organizes the event every year, this year’s ceremony welcomed Harold Youngentob to share his family’s story fleeing the genocide. Gov. Laura Kelly attended the event, and students were invited from Kansas schools.

Commission Co-Chair Alan Parker says the commemoration is an opportunity to remember those who were lost and affected by the Holocaust and educate those not familiar it.

“In today’s world, it’s still happening,” Parker said. “Maybe not here, but somewhere on the planet the same thing is happening. We have to be ever vigilant, because that is not something that should ever happen again. Human beings are better than that.”

You can watch the ceremony on the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.