Kansans remember Holocaust during annual commemoration

The Kansas Holocaust Commission organizes the event every year, this year’s ceremony welcomed...
The Kansas Holocaust Commission organizes the event every year, this year’s ceremony welcomed Harold Youngentob to share his family’s story fleeing the genocide.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s annual Holocaust observance ceremony was held Tuesday.

The Kansas Holocaust Commission organizes the event every year, this year’s ceremony welcomed Harold Youngentob to share his family’s story fleeing the genocide. Gov. Laura Kelly attended the event, and students were invited from Kansas schools.

Commission Co-Chair Alan Parker says the commemoration is an opportunity to remember those who were lost and affected by the Holocaust and educate those not familiar it.

“In today’s world, it’s still happening,” Parker said. “Maybe not here, but somewhere on the planet the same thing is happening. We have to be ever vigilant, because that is not something that should ever happen again. Human beings are better than that.”

You can watch the ceremony on the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
File Graphic
Kansas City doctor surrenders license to practice due to violating law
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Latest News

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today joins a coalition of attorneys general urging U.S....
Attorney General urges U.S. Supreme Court to reiterate right to regulate abortion
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement...
Andrew Lester bonds out after surrendering himself at Clay County jail
Neosho County Community College will host the first National Coalition of Certification Centers...
Neosho County Community College to host National Signing Day
Crews set to close two roads to complete Sunset Rd. project.
West Topeka roads set to close as crews continue Sunset Rd. project