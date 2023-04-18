Jackson County authorities are investigating a burglary in Mayetta

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary in the Mayetta area today.

The burglary occurred between 10 A.M. and 1:30 P.M. today near 158th and T. Roads.

Sheriff Tim Morse is requesting that residents check any ring doorbell or other camera footage for any suspicious vehicles or individuals, or information regarding any suspicious individuals and vehicles encountered today. 

If anyone has information regarding this request, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

This story is ongoing. We will provides more updates as they become available.

