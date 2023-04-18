Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood

A heavy police presence is on the scene of an investigation in the Oakland neighborhood that includes officials in hazmat suits.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heavy police presence is on the scene of an investigation in the Oakland neighborhood that includes officials in hazmat suits.

Officials with the Topeka Police Department are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the Oakland neighborhood, in the area of NE Grattan and NE Kaw St.

13 NEWS is on the scene. Officials could be seen entering and exiting a home in hazmat suits.

Around 7 or 8 units are present with officers coming and going from the house. Few details about the situation are available.

Officials in Topeka investigate a home in the Oakland neighborhood on April 18, 2023.
Officials in Topeka investigate a home in the Oakland neighborhood on April 18, 2023.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)

Officials will release an update when further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip
TPD found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound in the 2300 block of SE Bellview Ave.
SE Topeka shooting leaves 1 person deceased
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
K-9 Indy locates mushrooms taken from a barred part of a Kansas nature preserve.
Game Wardens warn against mushroom hunting in barred Kansas preserve

Latest News

Topeka Lutheran
Topeka private school may close as staffing shortage, enrollment issues persist
Washburn University debate team has been recognized as the second-place collegiate debate team...
Washburn University Debate Team wins second place in the nation
Makayla Penry
Woman arrested after found to be impaired following Topeka hit-and-run
Officials in Topeka investigate a home in the Oakland neighborhood on April 18, 2023.
Heavy police presence as officials conduct investigation in Oakland neighborhood