Heavy police presence, officials in hazmat suits at home in Oakland neighborhood
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heavy police presence is on the scene of an investigation in the Oakland neighborhood that includes officials in hazmat suits.
Officials with the Topeka Police Department are on the scene of an ongoing investigation in the Oakland neighborhood, in the area of NE Grattan and NE Kaw St.
13 NEWS is on the scene. Officials could be seen entering and exiting a home in hazmat suits.
Around 7 or 8 units are present with officers coming and going from the house. Few details about the situation are available.
Officials will release an update when further information is available.
