Hazmat investigation leads to arrest for methamphetamine cultivation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for multiple narcotics charges — including cultivating methamphetamine — following the conduction of a search warrant.

Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 100 BLK NE Grattan ST. on April 18 related to an ongoing investigation that required the use of hazmat suits.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located methamphetamine, opioids, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Andre Murphy, 29, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Andre Murphy:

Manufacturing/Cultivating methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia w/intent to manufacture controlled substance

Possession of opioids

Possession of drug paraphernalia

