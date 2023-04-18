Game Wardens issue appearance notices to 2 for slew of hunting crimes

NORTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have issued appearance notices to two suspects in a case that include accusations of hunting deer and turkey without a permit.

Kansas Game Wardens with the Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Saturday, April 15, they held a saturation patrol in Norton Co. Here, 18 hunters were checked and one trespassing issue was resolved as a miscommunication.

In an unrelated investigation, Game Wardens also said 11 notices to appear were sent to two suspects for:

Hunting without a license

2 counts of taking a turkey without a permit

3 counts of taking a deer without a permit

2 counts of misrepresenting the purchase of a permit

3 counts of failure to tag a turkey

The KDWP lent its thanks to Nebraska Game and Parks Conservation Officers for their help in the case.

Officials said residents can report any wildlife crimes to Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843.

