Fork in the Road: Restaurant east of Scranton features food & service that keeps regulars coming back

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are looking for tender, fresh steaks, and burgers at a reasonable price for dinner, consider traveling south of Carbondale, less than three miles east of Scranton, to the Four Corners Steakhouse and Lounge.

The Four Corners Steakhouse is located at 15745 S Topeka Ave. in Scranton, Kansas, and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When it comes to food, the most popular items on the menu that keep people coming back include steak, sirloin, and chicken fried steak.

“I would say the sautéed chicken breast for the ladies. We sell a lot of those. It’s got onions, peppers, and mushrooms over top of it,” said Four Corners Steakhouse owner Lisa Jolly. “Our biggest seller is probably the ribeye and the sirloin. Chicken fried steak is, actually, one of our biggest sellers, but out of the steaks, I would say the sirloin and the ribeye.”

The Steakhouse specials include:

Monday: A Steak Special

Tuesday: All You Can Eat Chicken

Wednesday: All You Can Eat Chicken Fried Steak

Thursday: Taco Night

Friday: Prime Rib Special

On Sundays, the steakhouse also offers a lunch buffet for customers to enjoy.

Owner Lisa Jolly took over the steakhouse almost 30 years ago, in 1994, and has overseen three renovations and kept the business operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I used to own John’s Steakhouse in Richland, Kansas, and we took this over in 1994,” said Jolly. “We have been here 28 years in November — started out as kind of a dive, and we have done three major remodelings. Five years ago was the last one we did — moved the kitchen around, moved the bar out of the dining room, and business is pretty good. COVID hit. We had to close what — six months maybe and just did to-go orders. We got a great corner. We are in the middle of seven different towns, and I just love being with people.”

However, the most notable thing about the Four Corners Steakhouse and Lounge is the decor depicting country star John Wayne, also nicknamed The Duke.

“A lot of these have been donated to me, the pictures, and then I go up and frame them because we probably have at least 400 pictures hanging up. I got more to hang, but we have run out of room,” said Jolly. “That’s how I got all of this. We have a lot of people come in just to see The Duke.”

Waitress Sherry Rogers tells 13 NEWS that Jolly has done a fantastic job with the restaurant, while also helping the local community.

“Lisa does a great job,” said Rogers. “She supports all these communities, school districts, everything, so I want to say during COVID, it was really nice because the community gave back. Cause we were just to go orders from March 23rd to June 1st, and some of them would call every day, every other day. They come, and they buy gift certificates. So they were really good like I said. She [Jolly] is quite the supporter of the community, and I think that is why people keep coming here.”

According to Rogers, the prices have remained incredibly low over the past few years.

“Plus, she [Jolly] keeps her prices so low,” said Rogers. “Prices have increased tremendously, and she is still able to keep her prices down. Where else are you going to get a quarter-pound burger fresh for five bucks? You can’t find one. You can’t beat the burgers, and the food is great. I mean, there are rarely ever any complaints, and we always make that right if there are.”

Rogers even said she heard customers in the past say the wait time is much nicer compared to Topeka’s busiest road.

“We have a lot of them [customers] say they can get down here, get their meal, and sit around and visit in the same amount of time it takes them to get a seat over on Wanamaker,” said Rogers.

Four Corners does not accept credit or debit cards. They accept cash or checks and have an ATM available for customers.

