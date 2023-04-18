Five-star guard David Castillo commits to Kansas State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and his staff are adding to their recruiting Class of 2024.

According to 247 Sports, the 6′1 Combo Guard is the 31st ranked player in the Class of 2024, third best combo guard and number one in the state of Oklahoma.

Castillo’s top three schools were Kansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Castillo visited Kansas State back in January.

Kansas State official visit! Thank you to the entire coaching staff and wildcat nation for the great hospitality!! #emaw @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/KvrwdMxZEM — David Castillo (@ohyeadave) January 25, 2023

Castillo had several other offers from Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Missouri and more.

