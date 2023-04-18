Five-star guard David Castillo commits to Kansas State

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang and his staff are adding to their recruiting Class of 2024.

According to 247 Sports, the 6′1 Combo Guard is the 31st ranked player in the Class of 2024, third best combo guard and number one in the state of Oklahoma.

Castillo’s top three schools were Kansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Castillo visited Kansas State back in January.

Castillo had several other offers from Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Missouri and more.

