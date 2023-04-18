Central Topeka alleyway set to close for sewer repairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alleyway in Central Topeka is set to close for two weeks as crews repair a sewer line in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that Topeka Plumbing and Excavating will close the alley behind 1351 SW Garfield Ave. on Wednesday, April 19.

Crews said the closure is needed to complete sewer line work.

Officials noted the closure is expected to last for about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.