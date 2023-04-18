Camp Kindergarten helps kids prepare for school success

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration is now open for the 8th year of Camp Kindergarten, hosted by Riley County Health Department and USD383.

Children who are eligible to start kindergarten this fall can apply to join the camp, which will be held at Lee Elementary School in Manhattan. Class size is limited to 12 students per session, for a total of 48 participants.

Camp Kindergarten offers many of the same activities children will experience at school, such as literacy activities, art, water play, sensory activities, recess, playtime, and snack time. Kids will learn how to follow routines, how to take turns, and how to behave in a classroom.

Kids in the camp will spend four weeks in half-day sessions in a classroom setting with licensed elementary teachers from USD383 and experienced support staff. This free program represents a partnership between Riley County Health Department’s Raising Riley program and USD383.

“The kiddos will come for either a morning session or an afternoon session during that time they will focus on those social-emotional skills as well as some early emerging reading skills, letter recognition, and number recognition. All the staffs are lead kindergarten teachers and experienced support staff such as paras or previous kindergarten teachers in the classroom,” said Chelsea Manwarren, Raising Riley Community Outreach Coordinator.

The program is designed to help kids build skills that will lead to success in school.

“The importance of having this camp, especially for the children is that research has shown that kiddos that have formal preschool experience or even situations like Camp Kindergarten do better in life they learn better social skills they are more productive as they grow they build those early social emotional skills that are needed to work with our peers and other people in our lives,” said Manwarren.

The program is especially helpful for kids who have not attended preschool. Priority for attendance is given to families who are low-income, at-risk, teen parents or children who have not attended any form of preschool. Manwarren said the feedback is very positive from the teachers and the parents.

“We’ve had a lot of positive responses from the teachers that have thought camp k that they see the children that have gone through camp kindergarten do better than peers that have not or peers that have not had a normal preschool experience, they move into the kindergarten classroom easier, they’re better prepared with some of those emerging literacy and numeracy skills so benefits for the family as well as positive outcomes that we’ve heard from the teachers,” said Manwarren.

The camp is free, and April 30th is the deadline to apply. Interested parents can fill out an application online at https://www.raisingriley.com/ or call the health department at (785) 776-4779 ext.7663. Applications are available in English or Spanish.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.