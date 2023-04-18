Andrew Lester surrenders at Clay County jail, taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man charged in the shooting of a Kansas City 16-year-old has been taken into custody.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday afternoon that Andrew Lester had surrendered himself at the Clay County Detention Center.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against him Monday afternoon, accusing him of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Yarl was shot Thursday evening after attempting to pick up his siblings from an evening at their friend’s house. He mistook NE 115th Street for NE 115th Terrace and drove up to a home.

Lester told investigators he feared someone was trying to break into his home. He was released from police custody Friday as Kansas City police stated they were working to put together a case file.

Ralph ran off to nearby homes asking for people to call 911. He was taken to the hospital that night with serious injuries. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head, another to his upper right arm.

He was released from the hospital Monday morning, and Cleo Nagbe, his mother, stated he is surrounded by multiple family members who are medical professionals.

