Washington Co. issues disaster declaration as crews battle Haddam Fire
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Washington Co. have issued a local disaster declaration as crews continue to battle the Haddam Fire.
Washington County Emergency Management announced on Monday, April 17, that the Washington Co. Board of Commissioners declared a state of local disaster emergency. The declaration issued a week-long burn ban.
Under this order, officials said no burning - under old or new permits - will be allowed. The resolution will be revisited on Monday, April 24.
The news comes as crews enter day 5 of battling the Haddam Fire.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.