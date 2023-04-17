Washington Co. issues disaster declaration as crews battle Haddam Fire

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Washington Co. have issued a local disaster declaration as crews continue to battle the Haddam Fire.

Washington County Emergency Management announced on Monday, April 17, that the Washington Co. Board of Commissioners declared a state of local disaster emergency. The declaration issued a week-long burn ban.

Under this order, officials said no burning - under old or new permits - will be allowed. The resolution will be revisited on Monday, April 24.

The news comes as crews enter day 5 of battling the Haddam Fire.

