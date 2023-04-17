Washburn seals Turnpike Tussle series win in game three

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn baseball clinched the series win over Emporia State in the rubber match of the Turnpike Tussle on Sunday.

The Ichabods came into the bottom of the ninth down 6-5, but Andrew Paulsey hit a walkoff two-run homer to seal the 7-6 win.

Washburn won game one on Friday 10-0, and the Hornets won Saturday’s game 10-8.

