Vandals cause $630 in damages in Manhattan park bathroom

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after $630 in damage was done by suspected vandals in a Manhattan city park bathroom over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, officials were called to the 900 block of Anneberg Dr. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said City of Manhattan employees reported an unknown suspect had damaged dispensers waste bins, a mirror and a sink in the woman’s bathroom at Anneberg Park.

RCPD noted the loss cost the City about $630.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.