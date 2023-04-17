Traffic stop yields arrest of driver after drugs found in Lyndon

Calvin Graybeal
Calvin Graybeal(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lyndon man is behind bars after officials stopped him for a traffic violation and allegedly found drugs over the weekend.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, officials stopped a vehicle at 6th and Jefferson St. in Lyondon for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were allegedly found in the possession of the driver, identified as Calvin J. Graybeal, 35, of Lyndon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Graybeal was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Endangering a child
  • Driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked
  • Driving while a habitual violator
  • No liability insurance

Graybeal has since been released from custody on bond.

