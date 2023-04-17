Traffic control issues on Highway 24 force crews to widen road ahead of project

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic control issues along Highway 24 have forced crews to first widen the road as part of a reconstruction project in Wamego.

Officials in Pottawatomie County say that due to an issue with traffic control along Highway 24, the Columbian Rd. project will now begin with widening the road south of the highway.

Crews said all lanes of the highway will remain open during this phase.

Officials said that the northbound lane of Columbian Rd. south of Highway 24, however, is closed to through traffic. The southbound lane will allow traffic through the work zone during this phase.

Updates will be provided as work progresses.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays
Sean Talkington
Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes after investigation spans 1K miles

Latest News

FILE
Kansas officials gear up for 24th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Jeffrey Schuh
Local social studies teacher named Kansas nominee for national award
FILE
Washington Co. issues disaster declaration as crews battle Haddam Fire
FILE
HHHS reduces waiting period for free dog food following Walmart donation