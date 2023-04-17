Traffic control issues on Highway 24 force crews to widen road ahead of project

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic control issues along Highway 24 have forced crews to first widen the road as part of a reconstruction project in Wamego.

Officials in Pottawatomie County say that due to an issue with traffic control along Highway 24, the Columbian Rd. project will now begin with widening the road south of the highway.

Crews said all lanes of the highway will remain open during this phase.

Officials said that the northbound lane of Columbian Rd. south of Highway 24, however, is closed to through traffic. The southbound lane will allow traffic through the work zone during this phase.

Updates will be provided as work progresses.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.