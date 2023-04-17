And They’re Off: Double chance to drag race at Heartland Motorsports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those around the Capital City have been invited to put the pedal to the metal and race their friends along the Heartland Motorsports Park dragstrip with two imminent events.

Officials at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka say the community will have two chances to put the pedal to the metal and race their friends along the dragstrip.

On Friday, April 21, Heartland Motorsports Park will host its first Speed Drag Night presented by Edgar’s Transmission on the dragstrip. Those who want to test their merit against their friends on the quarter-mile strip at the park have been invited.

Gates for Speed Drag Night will open at 4 p.m. on Friday and races will begin at 5 p.m. and run until dusk. Those who wish to compete will be charged $35 for car and driver. Tickets will cost $10 for adult spectators, $3 for kids 6-12 and kids 5 and under will be admitted for free.

Then, on Saturday, officials said United Rentals ET Racing Series competitors will battle for season championship points.

If racers missed their chance on Friday, officials said they can come out on Saturday for the same price of $35 for entry. Tickets to both events will cost $10 for adult spectators, $3 for kids 6-12 and kids 5 and under will be admitted for free.

For full event information, to register a car or for weather updates, click HERE.

