Texas freight train collision injures 2, no hazmat onboard

A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a...
A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a company official.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICO, Texas (AP) — A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a company official.

A Union Pacific freight train collided with an unoccupied train that was parked on a siding around 7 p.m. Sunday in Chico, Texas, Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South said in an email to The Associated Press.

A locomotive engineer and conductor were being treated for injuries after the southbound train derailed following the accident. No one else was on board the freight train, South said.

One was transported to a hospital by helicopter and the other was transported by ambulance to Wise Health System in Decatur, Texas, the Wise County Emergency Operations Center said in a statement.

Three locomotives and about 15 grain cars derailed, but the train was not carrying any hazardous materials, South said.

A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a company official.

The accident comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment in February in Ohio and a string of derailments since then that have been grabbing headlines. The U.S. averages about three train derailments per day, according to federal data, but relatively few create disasters.

In Texas, asked about the speed of the train when Sunday’s collision occurred, South said Union Pacific was investigating the cause of the accident and no other information was available at the time.

The Wise County Office of Emergency Management, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and fire departments from Chico, Bridgeport, Lake Bridgeport and Sand Flat, Texas, responded to the crash scene.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Break from the wind Monday
A freeze for some tonight, nice for Monday
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays
As a result of the investigation, Marcus D. Kindle, 42, of Topeka, was arrested and transported...
Update: Topeka man arrested in connection to Central Topeka shooting
Sean Talkington
Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes after investigation spans 1K miles

Latest News

Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Fast field gathers for start of 127th Boston Marathon
FILE
Officials warn Kansans against impaired driving on 4/20
A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas, according to a...
Texas freight train collision injures 2
FILE
3 hospitalized following early-morning Wichita police chase