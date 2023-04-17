Recent report finds Topeka fifth-most diverse city in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Topeka is the fifth-most diverse city in Kansas and the 290th in the nation.

With a significant rise in hate crimes seen in the U.S. in 2022, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, April 17, that tit has released its report on 2023′s Most Diverse Cities in America.

To find which places had the most mixed demographics, WalletHub said it compared the profiles of more than 500 of the largest cities in the nation across five major diversity categories - socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious.

Kansas City, Kan., ranked first in Kansas and 36th overall with a total score of 70.31. It ranked 364th for socioeconomic diversity, 55th for cultural diversity, 68th for economic diversity, 136th for household diversity and 105th for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 353rd for income diversity, 340th for educational attainment diversity, 17th for racial and ethnic diversity, 103rd for linguistic diversity, 200th for birthplace diversity, 7th for industry diversity, 6th for occupational diversity, 327th for worker class diversity, 16th for marital status diversity, 438th for age diversity, 208th for household type diversity, 133rd for household size diversity and 105th for religious diversity.

To the south, Wichita ranked 161st overall with a total score of 67.03. It ranked 28th for socioeconomic diversity, 196th for cultural diversity, 212th for economic diversity, 203rd for household diversity and 204th for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 230th for income, 240th for educational attainment, 205th for racial and ethnic, 195th for linguistic, 334th for birthplace, 221st for industry, 147th for occupational, 314th for worker class, 162nd for marital status, 318th for age, 275th for household type, 255th for household size and 204th for religious diversity.

Back in the KC Metro, Olathe ranked 263rd overall with a total score of 65.25. It ranked 86th for socioeconomic diversity, 289th for cultural diversity, 296th for economic diversity, 472nd for household diversity and 183rd for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 215th for income, 93rd for educational attainment, 329th for racial and ethnic, 217th for linguistic, 103rd for industry, 415th for occupational, 259th for worker class, 464th for marital status, 451st for age, 476th for household type, 73rd for household size and 183rd for religious diversity.

Next, Overland Park ranked 267th overall with a total score of 65.23. It ranked 52nd for socioeconomic diversity, 287th for cultural diversity 463rd for economic diversity, 433rd for household diversity and 183rd for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 167th for income, 75th for educational attainment, 333rd for racial and ethnic, 219th for linguistic, 79th for birthplace, 240th for industry, 475th for occupational, 382nd for worker class, 420th for marital status, 138th for age, 424th for household type, 259th for household size and 183rd for religious diversity.

Topeka ranked fifth in Kansas and 290th overall with a total score of 64.82. The Capital City ranked 344th for socioeconomic diversity, 305th for cultural diversity, 56th for economic diversity, 172nd for household diversity and 280th for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 321st for income, 356th for educational attainment, 259th for racial and ethnic, 332nd for linguistic, 401st for birthplace, 163rd for industry, 195th for occupational, 102nd for worker class, 46th for marital status, 229th for age, 204th for household type, 428th for household size and 280th for religious diversity.

Back over to the KC Metro, Lenexa ranked 321st overall with a total score of 64.11. It ranked 65th for socioeconomic diversity, 350th for cultural diversity, 458th for economic diversity, 454th for household diversity and 183rd for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 170th for income, 97th for educational attainment, 357th for racial and ethnic, 302nd for linguistic, 151st for birthplace, 264th for industry, 464th for occupational, 398th for worker class, 442nd for marital status, 75th for age, 445th for household type, 299th for household size and 183rd for religious diversity.

To the west, Manhattan ranked 328th overall with a total score of 63.91. It ranked 118th for socioeconomic diversity, 341st for cultural diversity, 332nd for economic diversity, 382nd for household diversity and 312th for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 299th for income, 83rd for educational attainment, 341st for racial and ethnic, 317th for linguistic, 162nd for birthplace, 486th for industry, 356th for occupational, 10th for worker class, 457th for marital status, 460th for age, 55th for household type, 186th for household size and 312 for religious diversity.

Back east, Shawnee ranked 347th overall with a total score of 63.46. It ranked 98th for socioeconomic diversity, 386th for cultural diversity, 314th for economic diversity, 484th for household diversity and 183rd for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 169th for income, 128th for educational attainment, 392nd for racial and ethnic, 343rd for linguistic, 194th for birthplace, 122nd for industry, 422nd for occupational, 256th for worker class, 476th for marital status, 349th for age, 482nd for household type, 156th for household size and 183rd for religious diversity.

Salina ranked ninth in Kansas and 381st overall with a total score of 62.43. It ranked 408th for socioeconomic diversity, 405th for cultural diversity, 216th for economic diversity, 262nd for household diversity and 266th for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 339th for income, 429th for educational attainment, 366th for racial and ethnic, 369th for linguistic, 428th for birthplace, 413th for industry, 162nd for occupational, 159th for worker class, 131st for marital status, 282nd for age diversity 274th for household type, 400th for household size and 266th for religious diversity.

Lastly, Lawrence ranked 399th overall with a total score of 61.96. It ranked 77th for socioeconomic diversity, 311th for cultural diversity, 327th for economic diversity, 276th for household diversity and 474th for religious diversity. Broken down, it ranked 233rd for income , 71st for educational attainment, 327th for racial and ethnic, 277th for linguistic, 165th for birthplace, 440th for industry, 393rd for occupational, 92nd for worker class, 435th for marital status, 180th for age, 48th for household type, 184th for household size and 474th for religious diversity.

The report found that the most diverse cities include:

Gaithersburg, Md. Germantown, Md. Silver Spring, Md. Houston, Texas Arlington, Texas

The report found the least diverse cities include:

Brattleboro, Vt. Rochester, N.H. North Platte, Neb. Keene, N.H. Bangor, Maine

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

