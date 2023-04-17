RCPD details information in Topeka man’s kidnapping arrest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Following preliminary information released over the weekend, details have been given about the incident leading up to a Topeka man’s kidnapping arrest.

On Monday, April 17, the Riley Co. Police Department says that Luis Martinez, 32, of Topeka, was arrested on Friday on two Riley Co. District Court warrants. It said these warrants were connected to separate incidents in August and October 2020.

Officials said Martinez had been wanted for alleged instances of domestic violence against a 38-year-old woman he knew in Riley Co.

As of Monday, Martinez remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond for suspicion of:

Two counts of kidnapping

Two counts of aggravated domestic battery

Two counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of criminal damage to property

Two counts of domestic battery

Aggravated battery

Robbery

Aggravated intimidation of a victim

Criminal threat

Criminal restraint

