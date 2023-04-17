Orange cones? Slow down! KDOT offers reminders for Work Zone Safety Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Road construction season is gearing up. While it may be frustrating for you, it can be downright frightening for the men and women who are working in those sites.

April 17 to 21 is Work Zone Safety Awareness Week. Dave Studebaker is the Topeka maintenance supervisor for the Kansas Dept. of Transportation. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share reminders for drivers of what they can do to assist road crews.

Most important, he said, is to slow down and give workers plenty of room. He said sometimes repairs require crew members to be close to over over a center or dividing line, so slowing down gives you time to react if you see someone. Even if you do not see a worker, he said it’s important to obey the restrictions. He said workers could still be in the area, or crews could be helping you avoid a potential hazard in the road, like missing pavement or a bridge out.

In 2022 in Kansas, 13 people died in work zone crashes and 341 people were injured.

Today we kick off National Work Zone Awareness Week! We want you to move over and slow down in work zones so everyone can go home safe!



